Jonathan Obika joins Morecambe

Jonathan Obika playing for St Mirren in the Betfred Cup semi-final (PA Wire)
12:53pm, Tue 29 Jun 2021
Morecambe have announced the signing of Jonathan Obika on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old came through the academy at Tottenham and has scored 81 times in 372 career appearances for the likes of Charlton, Oxford and more recently St Mirren, where his contract came to an end after the 2020-21 campaign.

The centre-forward told the Shrimps website: “I am delighted to sign, I know the manager (Derek Adams) from his time at Motherwell and like the system he plays.

“I like to think of myself as a powerful player who is direct and likes to commit defenders and link play.”

