Jonathan Woodgate urges Bournemouth to be more clinical

Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate urged his side to be more clinical after they hung on to deservedly triumph 2-1 at Huddersfield

The Cherries remain firmly in the play-off zone thanks to a fifth consecutive win but, after leading 2-0 at the break, they were pegged back late on to make it an uneasy final 15 minutes.

“It was pretty comfortable until they scored with 15 to go,” said Woodgate. “The Championship is a tough league of course, and you can’t afford to let opposition teams off the hook.

“We deserved to win today, no question. We need to be more clinical in putting games to bed, though.

“We were well on top at half-time, but games like this can come back to bite you if you’re not careful. We’re back in a good position now.”

Asked about the goals in particular, and looking ahead to a huge test at promotion-bound Norwich at the weekend, Woodgate added: “Getting a second goal just before half-time is always big.

“We knew we still had a lot to do in the second half, but in general I thought all the lads did well.

“Dominic’s (Solanke) goal was an exceptional hit. We see that every day in training.

“This win gives us momentum now, going into the Norwich game. That’s a big game for both sides, and we’re determined to go there and not be too nice. We want to go there and spoil their party.”

A crisp finish from ex-Huddersfield man Philip Billing opened the scoring after 15 minutes, before Solanke’s thunderous strike from 20 yards doubled the advantage a minute before half-time.

Terriers’ full-back Lewis O’Brien thumped the woodwork soon after the restart, before skipper Jonathan Hogg nodded home with 15 minutes still remaining, and an unlikely comeback looked on.

However, the Cherries hung on rather comfortably, leaving Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan to reflect on two victory-clinching Bournemouth strikes that could have been better defended.

Corberan said: “In that first half we conceded the two goals which really could have been avoided I thought, and that’s a little disappointing.

“We know Bournemouth are a very good team of course, but we were trying to control the game in the first half, but these things happen.

“We conceded the second goal at a really bad time, then in the second half, though we played positively and worked hard, we couldn’t create enough chances.

“The reaction of the whole team was good in the second half, though.

“It was a very good effort, very positive, and we kept the game alive right until the end. We’ve still got five very important games left now.

“We need all our players to keep making a positive impact between now and the end of the season, even from the bench.

“I understand the frustrations of the fans, but I hope they’re not too hard on the players.”