Jonjo Shelvey could make Nottingham Forest debut in clash with Fulham

Jonjo Shelvey could be in contention to make his Nottingham Forest debut against Fulham on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was a deadline day signing from Newcastle, where he spent seven seasons, but he arrived with a calf injury.

Shelvey was absent from last weekend’s win over Leeds but has trained this week and could be involved for the trip to Craven Cottage.

“He is close, we are grateful to Newcastle for the information they shared with us in terms of his injury, which is normal,” boss Steve Cooper said.

“When a player signs it is normal that you pass on some data or information to help a player go into his new club.

“He is close, we have seen him on the grass and we are pleased.

“He has shown his quality and he looks really pleased to be here. Like any new player the quicker you can get him training and playing, the better chance they have of settling in and showing who they are.

“Jonjo has experience of the Premier League and he is a well-known player but he will want to get involved as quick as he can and show his quality.

“I’m really pleased he’s here and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Forest picked up no new injuries in the 1-0 victory over Leeds which moved them further away from relegation danger.

Ryan Yates (illness) and Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) have received a boost this week, but neither will play at Fulham.

“Ryan Yates is close to returning to full training, so that should be early next week hopefully,” Cooper added.

“We have had some positive news with Moussa Niakhate, he has been out for a long time, he is back on the grass training with us but he is non-contact.

“He is not in full training if you like, but he is the final stage of the rehab where he can do some parts of the groups, so that’s been brilliant because he’s been out for a long while.

“It’s great for him to be back out training, he is not close to featuring in games, but he is getting to the final stages. That’s been positive this week.

“The rest is as we were, lads are injured and rehabbing. There are a few niggles we are managing but every group will be the same and we are cracking on with our work.”