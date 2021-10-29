29 October 2021

Jonjo Shelvey returns from suspension as Newcastle host Chelsea

By NewsChain Sport
29 October 2021

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is back in contention for the home game against Chelsea after suspension.

Interim-boss Graeme Jones could also recall goalkeeper Martin Debravka, who has returned to training after a foot injury.

Paul Dummett (calf) and Elliot Anderson (hip) both remain sidelined, but otherwise Jones has a full-strength squad to choose from.

Chelsea will still be without both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Werner is missing with a hamstring issue while an ankle injury has sidelined Lukaku, with boss Thomas Tuchel hoping to have the pair back after the November international break.

Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) is out after a training ground injury while Christian Pulisic (ankle) is back in training but will not be in contention until the visit of Burnley next weekend.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Clark, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Debravka, Schar, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, James, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Rudiger, Alonso, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Niguez, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz.

