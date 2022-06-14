14 June 2022

Jonjoe Kenny joins Hertha Berlin after leaving Everton

By NewsChain Sport
14 June 2022

Former Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has joined Hertha Berlin on a three-year contract after turning down an offer to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

The 25-year-old, who made 21 appearances last season, was offered renewed terms by the Toffees but has opted for a new challenge in the Bundesliga with a club who finished one place above the relegation zone.

“The club made it clear how much they wanted me. I’m pleased to be here,” the right-back, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Schalke, told herthabsc.com.

