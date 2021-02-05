Jonjoe Kenny relishing his first appearance at Celtic Park against Motherwell

Jonjoe Kenny is looking forward to his first appearance at “historic” Celtic Park on Saturday.

The 23-year-old right-back joined the Hoops from Everton on loan until the end of the season on deadline day and made his debut in the 4-0 win at Kilmarnock on Tuesday night.

Having enjoyed his first outing for Celtic, Kenny is relishing the prospect of a first match at Parkhead against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

The former England Under-21 player said: “I’m looking forward to my first time at Celtic Park.

“It’s a very historic stadium and there have been some unbelievable nights there.

“I am looking forward to getting out there and see where it takes me.

“The choice to come to Celtic was quite simple – it’s the biggest club in Scotland right now, for me.

“The history meant I couldn’t turn the club down and I was made up when they came in for me. I couldn’t wait to come here and play.”

While Celtic have almost certainly lost the chance to win a 10th successive title – they sit 23 points behind league leaders Rangers with two games in hand – Kenny remains impressed with the Parkhead club’s recent success as he focuses on getting game-time.

He said: “I’m not a person who wants to be sitting on the bench, I want to be playing.

“Everton were fantastic in letting me come here. I haven’t really thought too far ahead, I just want to enjoy my time here and take it game by game.

“I don’t think we can forget how good the quality is in this team and how big this club is.

“Once we get a few wins on the go, then the performances will lift.

“You can’t forget the last nine years and how successful the club has been so far.

“I’ve come here and played a game and I’m loving every moment of playing football again.”