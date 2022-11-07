07 November 2022

Jonny Evans could figure when Leicester take on Newport in Carabao Cup

By NewsChain Sport
07 November 2022

Jonny Evans could return for Leicester’s Carabao Cup visit of Newport.

The defender has been battling a calf injury but is edging closer to fitness and may feature.

Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out for the Foxes, who survived a scare against Stockport in the last round in August to eventually win on penalties.

Newport’s Offrande Zanzala is expected to sit out following his recent setback from a hamstring injury.

He returned against Southampton in the EFL Trophy in October after three months out but is set to miss the trip.

The Exiles will be looking to upset Leicester again having beaten them 2-1 in the FA Cup in 2019.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Vestergaard, Faes, Evans, Amartey, Justin, Thomas, Castagne, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.

Newport provisional squad: Day, Townsend, Ovendale, Norman, Clarke, Farquharson, Lewis, Demetriou, Woodiwiss, Bright, Twamley, Drysdale, Bowen, Wilmott, Dolan, Bennett, Nevers, Lindley, Moriah-Welsh, Karadogan, Wildig, Waite, Evans, Stokes, Collins, Zimba, Bogle

