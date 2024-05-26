Jonny Evans hopes Man Utd do not sack Erik ten Hag after FA Cup glory

Jonny Evans hopes Manchester United do not sack Erik ten Hag as the club consider the manager’s future following Saturday’s shock FA Cup final win against Manchester City.

A poor, injury-hit second season in the hotseat has heaped pressure on the Dutchman and a report on the eve of the game claimed the club had decided to fire him regardless of the result at Wembley.

But there was no sign of distraction under the arch as Ten Hag’s side shocked neighbours City, with Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scoring in a 2-1 win that sealed FA Cup glory.

It is United’s second trophy in as many seasons under the former Ajax boss, yet his future remains in serious doubt as ambitious Ineos head into their first summer in control of football operations.

Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Kieran McKenna are among those to be linked with a job that veteran defender Evans believes Ten Hag should remain in.

Asked how everyone would feel if the United manager left, the 36-year-old defender said: “I don’t know. You’ll have to ask everyone that.

“I think, on a personal level he’s been amazing for me. I can only thank him for that. I have a good relationship with him, so I hope he stays.

“Since I came back in the summer he’s had no problems putting me in and trusting in me.

“You want that from the manager, to show that trust and belief in you. He did that. Like I said, I’ve had 30 games now, so I’m buzzing.”

The speculation somewhat took the shine off a win that secured silverware and Europa League qualification.

Ten Hag’s name was conspicuous by its absence from United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s statement after the final whistle, with the club now set to complete a review of the season.

The Dutchman says he has already given his twopence to the powers that be as part of that process and intends to jet off on holiday on Sunday, having attended the FA Cup afterparty with his players.

It was a night to toast a fine end to a bumpy campaign, with the celebrations particularly sweet for academy product Evans.

A free agent last summer after being relegated at Leicester, Evans made a return to United that was just as surprising as the impact he managed to have in the team.

“It’s amazing,” Evans said. “I think maybe last pre-season, I didn’t know where it was going to be at, but that’s my 30th appearance this season, so I can’t complain.

“Obviously, the league position wasn’t great, but to be able to win the FA Cup is incredible.”

Asked how the FA Cup win ranked among his career achievements, Evans said: “Incredible. I think the further on your career you get, you realise you cherish it a lot more.

Two academy lads, it's great. I thought they were both outstanding today

“Certainly, I enjoyed that out there today, coming on and seeing out the game and obviously the celebrations afterwards.”

It could prove a triumphant final United appearance for Evans, who is out of contract this summer. The defender does not know what lies in store, saying “we’ll see over the next couple of weeks, see what the club says”.

While Evans’ outlook is unclear, there is no doubt that Mainoo and Garnacho will form a key part of the United side for the years to come.

The 19-year-old duo shone in the club’s FA Youth Cup triumph two years ago and were basking in the afterglow of goals in an FA Cup win.

“Two academy lads, it’s great,” Evans said. “I thought they were both outstanding today.

“Over the course of the season, both of them, I have to say, they worked great.

“I think always with young lads – it’s always been a real part of the history of this football club, bringing young lads in, trusting in the academy lads.

“Sometimes they repay you and they have done this season – and especially today.”

Now, Evans believes, is a time to build on the Wembley win and bolster the squad.

“I think hopefully a bit more consistency in the playing squad,” he said. “I’ve been around football for a long time and know when you’ve got lots of changes, it’s very difficult.

“Hopefully on the back of today, a bit of belief, winning the FA Cup.

“The new owners have got a big job to do in terms of refreshing the squad, everyone’s aware of that. I think they’ll probably do that.”