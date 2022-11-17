Jonny Williams absent for Swindon’s clash with Crewe
Swindon midfielder Jonny Williams misses the Sky Bet League Two clash with Crewe after joining up with Wales for the World Cup.
Forward Tyrese Shade is also set to sit out the game after picking up a slight hamstring injury.
Striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is nearing a return from a hamstring problem but is not yet ready to return while defenders Tom Clayton and Angus MacDonald could be back in full training next week.
Back-up goalkeeper Conor Brann is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.
Crewe suffered a major blow this week as they learned that forward Courtney Baker-Richardson’s hamstring injury is likely to sideline him for several weeks.
Baker-Richardson missed last Saturday’s victory over Colchester after pulling up in training.
Fellow striker Chris Long is close to returning from an ankle injury but this game comes too soon.
Defender Rod McDonald could make his comeback from a groin problem.
