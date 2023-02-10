Jonson Clarke-Harris is hoping to fire Peterborough to promotion

Peterborough top-scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris is “committed to the cause” as he eyes 31 goals and promotion amidst links to other clubs in January.

The striker is League One’s top scorer with 16 this campaign as Peterborough sit three points off the play-off positions in seventh.

Despite Sunderland’s reported interest in Clarke-Harris during the January window, the Jamaica international remained at Peterborough.

“I didn’t hear anything about it so it’s not like I’ve been on my phone or looking at speculation,” he told the PA news agency.

“Until the gaffer or the chairman comes to me and says something, I’m a Peterborough United player and I’m committed to the cause.”

Posh recently re-hired Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager after sacking Grant McCann last month.

Ferguson managed Clarke-Harris in the 2020-21 season where he scored 31 goals in League One.

Clarke-Harris said: “When Fergie was here last time we got promoted so he knows what I can do in this league.

“I think it’s quite easy to get back into the routine with the boss now because he knows how to get promoted out of this league, we did it the other year, I did it with scoring 31 goals.”

The former Bristol Rovers player said he is motivated by scoring goals as he remains 15 off his record tally with 19 games left.

Clarke-Harris said: “It’s going to be hard because I’ve missed some vital chances but there is still 18, 19 games left.

“You can get one goal in every 1.5 games and you hit your target. That’s where I am, I know what it takes and I’m ready to work for it.

“It comes with confidence I feel like I’m playing really well. I’ve been scoring in recent weeks.”

Clarke-Harris praised Peterborough’s new personnel for how they have adapted into the squad.

He said: “We’ve got (Kwame) Poku and Ephron (Mason-Clark) now who are doing one hell of a job so I’m still building a connection with them two.

“I think me and Kwarms (Poku) are at a point now where we know what each other are doing in and out of shape.”

Since joining from National League side Barnet, Mason-Clark has had seven goal involvements in the league this season.

“I think he’s been unbelievable, I think he’s a man who’s going to crack on and hopefully he goes all the way with it because as you can see he’s got a real good chance,” Clarke-Harris said.