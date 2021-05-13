Jordan Clarke and Kevin Van Veen among 17 players leaving Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe skipper Jordan Clarke and Dutch striker Kevin Van Veen are part of a major exodus at the Sky Bet League Two club.
The Iron will release 17 players at the end of their contracts this summer.
Clarke and Van Veen are joined by Charlie Barks, Jacob Bedeau, Junior Brown, Lewis Butroid, Andy Dales, Abo Eisa, Alex Gilliead, George Hornshaw, Mark Howard, Jem Karacan, Adam Kelsey, Harrison McGahey, Kelsey Mooney, Olufela Olomola and Raynner Silva.
Loan signing Teddy Howe has returned to his parent club Blackpool.
Scunthorpe have exercised options on the contracts of Devarn Green, Harry Jessop, Jai Rowe and Finley Shrimpton.
Contract offers have been made to Jordan Hallam, John McAtee and Tom Pugh.
The Iron said in a club statement that contract offers were made to Eisa, Gilliead, McGahey and Van Veen in January but not taken up.
Scunthorpe finished 22nd in League Two and secured their EFL status by drawing their penultimate fixture against Bradford.