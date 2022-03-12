12 March 2022

Jordan Gibson nets late winner as Carlisle shock promotion-seeking Northampton

Paul Simpson’s perfect start since returning to take charge of Carlisle continued as Jordan Gibson stunned promotion-seeking Northampton with a late penalty to clinch a vital 2-1 League Two victory.

The Cumbrians have dragged themselves nine points clear of the relegation zone with four wins of the bounce since Simpson’s return.

It was a crazy final 16 minutes at Brunton Park as Tobi Sho-Silva put the hosts ahead before Paul Lewis equalised in the 79th minute.

Fraser Horsfall handled the ball in the box in stoppage-time and Gibson stepped up and calmly slotted the resulting spot-kick home from 12 yards.

The game was devoid of any real quality for the first 74 minutes.

But it sprung into life as Sho-Silva struck with his first touch since coming off the bench.

The Cobblers thought they had rescued a point when Lewis headed home with 11 minutes to go.

But the visitors’ hearts were broken by Gibson’s last-gasp spot-kick as Carlisle moved up a spot to 17th as a result, while Northampton remain second, eight points off runaway leaders Forest Green.

