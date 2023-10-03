03 October 2023

Jordan Gibson snatches Carlisle a last-gasp point against Peterborough

By NewsChain Sport
Jordan Gibson scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to snatch Carlisle a point in a 1-1 draw against Peterborough.

Ronnie Edwards opened the scoring 16 minutes from time and the win looked like going back to Cambridgeshire.

That was before Gibson’s long-range effort deflected past Nicholas Bilokapic to steal a point for the hosts.

Within the first two minutes, Jonson Clarke-Harris blazed over from 12 yards as Posh made early inroads.

Clarke-Harris came closer with a whipped effort midway through the half, forcing goalkeeper Tomas Holy to palm away.

Ephron Mason-Clark called Holy back into action shortly afterwards with a low shot which the keeper tipped onto the foot of a post.

Gibson woke up the Brunton Park faithful with a rasping effort which was expertly blocked by Harrison Burrows.

Edwards broke the deadlock when he powered a header home from an inviting Joel Randall free-kick.

But Carlisle battled and found a late equaliser when Gibson’s effort found the net at the death.

