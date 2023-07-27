27 July 2023

Jordan Henderson ‘brand’ is dead after Saudi move – Thomas Hitzlsperger

By NewsChain Sport
27 July 2023

Former Aston Villa and Everton midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger has questioned Jordan Henderson’s support for LGBT+ issues after the Liverpool captain made his controversial move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

The 41-year-old came out as gay in 2014 and was the highest-profile footballer to do so.

Henderson’s move to the Middle East has been criticised due to his alliance with LGBT+ groups and the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in Saudi Arabia, while the state stands accused of a host of other abuses including placing harsh restrictions on women’s rights and the right to political protest.

“So Jordan Henderson finally gets his move to Saudi Arabia. Fair play to him, he can play wherever he wants to play,” Hitzlsperger posted on social media.

“Curious to know though how the new brand JH will look like. The old one is dead!

“I did believe for a while that his support for the [rainbow emoji] community would be genuine. Silly me…”

