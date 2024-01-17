Jordan Henderson set for Ajax switch – reports
England midfielder Jordan Henderson looks set to leave Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq and join Ajax, according to reports.
Former Liverpool captain Henderson, 33, signed for Al-Ettifaq in a lucrative but controversial move last summer.
Henderson was a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield.
After he was booed off the pitch at Wembley during a friendly against Australia in October, Henderson subsequently apologised for any hurt he caused by moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal.
Dutch media report Henderson is set to head to Amsterdam to finalise a move to Ajax, having reached an agreement with Al-Ettifaq to terminate his contract.
Henderson is expected to sign an 18-month deal with the Dutch giants.
Ajax are fifth in the Eredivisie table, having recovered from a poor start to the new domestic campaign which saw head coach Maurice Steijn depart after just 11 games in charge.
