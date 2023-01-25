Jordan Hugill opts for Rotherham move
Rotherham have signed striker Jordan Hugill from Sky Bet Championship rivals Norwich.
The 30-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Millers after being linked with several other clubs during this month’s transfer window.
The former West Ham and Preston forward had fallen down the pecking order at the promotion-chasing Canaries.
The permanent move comes after loan spells at West Brom and Cardiff last season.
He becomes the club’s fourth signing of the January window after Sean Morrison, Leo Hjelde and Tariqe Fosu.
A statement read: “Rotherham United are delighted to confirm the permanent signing of forward Jordan Hugill, who joins from fellow Sky Bet Championship outfit Norwich City on a deal until June 2026, subject to EFL and FA ratification.”
