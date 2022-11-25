Jordan Moore-Taylor set for Forest Green return against Alvechurch
Forest Green could be boosted by Jordan Moore-Taylor’s return to fitness when they host Alvechurch in the FA Cup second round on Saturday.
Moore-Taylor has missed the last month following a minor hernia issue but could return alongside Ben Stevenson (knock) for the weekend clash.
Kyle McAllister was forced off at Oxford last week following a blow to the face and will join Armani Little, Udoka Godwin-Malife, David Davis, Reece Brown and Matty Stevens on the sidelines.
New signing Dylan McGeouch will hope to feature again after he debuted in the EFL Trophy penalty shoot-out loss to Cheltenham on Tuesday. Regan Hendry is also back after suspension.
Seventh-tier Alvechuch will aim to have one more cup shock up their sleeve after they stunned Rovers’ divisional rivals Cheltenham in the previous round.
Danny Waldron was the hero with a brace and backed that up with a treble in an FA Trophy fixture at Leiston last weekend.
Ian Long’s side exited that competition following a 4-3 defeat and have failed to win since their FA Cup upset at the beginning of November.
Yet the lowest-ranked team left in the FA Cup will be backed by a large following of 1,200 spectators in Nailsworth and will dream of springing another surprise.
