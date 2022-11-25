25 November 2022

Jordan Moore-Taylor set for Forest Green return against Alvechurch

By NewsChain Sport
25 November 2022

Forest Green could be boosted by Jordan Moore-Taylor’s return to fitness when they host Alvechurch in the FA Cup second round on Saturday.

Moore-Taylor has missed the last month following a minor hernia issue but could return alongside Ben Stevenson (knock) for the weekend clash.

Kyle McAllister was forced off at Oxford last week following a blow to the face and will join Armani Little, Udoka Godwin-Malife, David Davis, Reece Brown and Matty Stevens on the sidelines.

New signing Dylan McGeouch will hope to feature again after he debuted in the EFL Trophy penalty shoot-out loss to Cheltenham on Tuesday. Regan Hendry is also back after suspension.

Seventh-tier Alvechuch will aim to have one more cup shock up their sleeve after they stunned Rovers’ divisional rivals Cheltenham in the previous round.

Danny Waldron was the hero with a brace and backed that up with a treble in an FA Trophy fixture at Leiston last weekend.

Ian Long’s side exited that competition following a 4-3 defeat and have failed to win since their FA Cup upset at the beginning of November.

Yet the lowest-ranked team left in the FA Cup will be backed by a large following of 1,200 spectators in Nailsworth and will dream of springing another surprise.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

We’re gutted – Gareth Bale floored by Wales’ World Cup defeat to Iran

world news

Today at the World Cup: England look to wrap up place in last 16

world news

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

news