30 September 2023

Jordan Rhodes penalty earns Blackpool narrow win over Barnsley

By NewsChain Sport
30 September 2023

Blackpool recorded their fourth win of the campaign as a first-half penalty from Jordan Rhodes earned a 1-0 victory at Barnsley.

The home side went close after 10 minutes when John McAtee broke into the area and cut the ball back for Devante Cole, who saw his shot blocked.

The visitors were awarded a penalty midway through the first half when Corey O’Keefe brought down CJ Hamilton.

Rhodes sent the spot-kick into the bottom left corner to give his side the lead after 24 minutes.

Neil Critchley’s side almost added a second five minutes after the break.

Former Barnsley man Kenny Dougall let fly from inside the area but could not find a way past Liam Roberts.

Neill Collins’ side almost levelled with 14 minutes to play.

Herbie Kane played a neat ball to Sam Cosgrove, who crossed for McAtee to blaze over.

The hosts went close again four minutes later.

This time the ball fell to Barry Cotter inside the area, but his shot was blocked by an onrush of Blackpool defenders.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam appears in court

news

BBC sets new rules for flagship presenters after Gary Lineker tweet row

news

Now GB News host Dan Wootton loses Mail Online contract over sexism row

news