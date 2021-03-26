Jordan Tunnicliffe facing late fitness test for Crawley

By NewsChain Sport
11:36am, Fri 26 Mar 2021
Crawley will check on Jordan Tunnicliffe ahead of the visit of Port Vale.

Defender Tunnicliffe went off injured during the second half of last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Barrow.

Fellow centre-half Tom Dallison has undergone surgery on the ankle injury which could keep him out for the season.

Tyler Frost, Sam Matthews and Reece Grego-Cox remain unavailable.

Tom Pope is closing in on a return to action for Port Vale.

The striker has been sidelined since January after suffering a broken arm and damaging shoulder ligaments.

But Pope played just over an hour in a midweek friendly against Hereford to build up his fitness.

James Gibbons and Dino Visser are out with hamstring problems.

