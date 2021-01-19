Jordi Alba's link with Cornellà

Cornellà vs Barça in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey 2020/21 will see Jordi Alba return to what was his home from 2005 to 2007. The player, from L'Hospitalet, played for the various Barça youth teams for seven years before joining the side from Baix Llobregat at U16. Alba's football knowledge grew at Cornellà where he excelled as a player, combining what he'd learned at Barça with the tough and combative side he needed to display whilst at the verdiblancos.