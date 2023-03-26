Jordon Garrick fires Forest Green to shock win over Sheffield Wednesday
Jordon Garrick fired Sky Bet League One bottom side Forest Green to a shock 1-0 win over promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday at the New Lawn.
Garrick poked home a low cross from the right in the 35th minute to give Duncan Ferguson’s men the lead after a dominant first-half display from Rovers.
Second-placed Wednesday came close to equalising in the 67th minute but Lee Gregory was denied by the combined efforts of Ross Doohan and Udoka Godwin-Malife.
Doohan pulled off a fine save to repel Marvin Johnson as time ticked away, with Rovers recording a first win since December and their first under boss Ferguson, who replaced Ian Burchnall in late January. They are, however, 11 points from safety.
