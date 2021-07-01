Jordon Ibe leaves Derby by mutual consent
Jordon Ibe has left Derby after the player’s contract was cancelled by mutual consent.
The former Liverpool midfielder made just one appearance for the Championship club after signing on a free transfer from Bournemouth last summer.
The 25-year-old was midway through a two-year deal but the Rams have announced that agreement has been reached for the former England Under-21 international to be released with immediate effect.
A statement on the club website read: “Derby County would like to take this opportunity to wish Jordon all the best in his future endeavours and will always have fond memories of his time in a Rams shirt, particularly during his impressive loan spell from Liverpool in the 2014-15 season.”
Ibe, who began his career at Wycombe, also had a loan spell at Birmingham in 2014.