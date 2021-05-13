Jordy de Wijs eyes Premier League push with QPR after permanent move from Hull

Defender Jordy de Wijs is targeting a promotion push next season after joining QPR on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of the last campaign on loan from Hull, making nine appearances, and he has now signed on at Loftus Road on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“It feels really good. I’m really pleased that the club have the confidence in me to make the deal permanent,” he told the club’s official website.

“I can’t wait to play many more games for QPR now. Hopefully the fans can come back next year and we can make something happen together.

“During the second half of the season, we were excellent and overcame many top teams. I think we have shown why we should be fighting at the right end of the table next year.

“Now, I’m looking forward to recharging the batteries before getting a really good pre-season under my belt.”

Boss Mark Warburton added: “I’m delighted that Jordy has joined us permanently.

“He came in with a niggling injury that carried on for longer than we’d all hoped, and he was very frustrated by that, but he’s worked extremely hard and has shown his quality since coming into the side.

“Every time he plays, he’s Ronseal because he does exactly what it says on the tin – he heads it, he kicks it and he can play. He’s a physical presence who enjoys defending.

“But he’s also a very good, technical player as well. He drives into midfield, is comfortable on the ball and there is pace and purpose to what he does. His quality in both boxes is evident.

“I’m delighted that the work’s been done by everyone at the club to secure Jordy. I’m really looking forward to working with him again moving forward.”