Jose Mourinho knows Harry Kane wants to win trophies at Tottenham

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is relaxed about the prospect of having to deliver trophies to keep star man Harry Kane happy.

Kane, who at 27 is at the peak of his game, has always said he would be happy to stay at the club for the rest of his career providing he could see progression.

Winning some silverware would be a good start, with the club currently on a 13-year drought and this could be the season when that finally ends.

TODO: define component type factbox

They are already in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City and continue their FA Cup journey with a fifth-round trip to Everton on Wednesday before next week’s resumption of their Europa League campaign.

If Spurs were to go another season without winning a trophy, Kane could have a decision to make, but Mourinho was not prepared to engage when asked how long his striker should be prepared to wait.

He said: “To win a trophy, he just needs to win one game. I know that it is a big, difficult game.

“I know that it is against probably the team that is going to win the Premier League this year, so I think it is a very difficult final that we will have to play.

Kane has said he would stay at Tottenham as long as he can see progression at the club (PA Wire)

“But to win a trophy, we just need to win a match. You have to ask Harry, but I think ‘to wait’ is not the right way to describe it. Is to fight for it, is to fight for it.

“But it’s something very personal that I think he is the right guy to have a conversation with you about it.”

Meanwhile, Mourinho has defended Eric Dier following the defender’s recent drop in form.

The England international has twice been dropped in the last three games after making mistakes that led to goals and Mourinho says that Dier is suffering from a crisis in confidence.

TODO: define component type factbox

But as one of his key players, Mourinho expects him to come back strong.

“I believe that players … they have moments,” he said. “They can be very good, they can be strong personalities, they can be experienced, they can cope with a mistake but in the end players are players, they are men.

“And they feel more than anyone else these little moments of confidence, of crisis. You can see that in the striker that doesn’t score goals, you can see that in the goalkeeper that makes mistakes and accumulates another one after.

To win a trophy, he just needs to win one game. I know that it is a big, difficult game

“You can see that in defenders, you can see that in the midfielder that instead of showing himself all the time, he is hiding behind some shadows on the pitch because he is not so confident to get the ball. But these are moments.

“I have to admit that recently, our team makes little important mistakes that are punished in terms of our results. And Eric was there, he was one of them. They feel it.

“And I believe confidence, that drops a little bit. But great personality, a team guy, as happy as we were when we won on Sunday.

“A guy that loves it here, a guy that is loved by the team-mates, a guy that I trust, a guy that I consider one of the ones. And he will be back to normality and his normality of course is to play and be solid.”