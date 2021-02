Dele Alli scored an incredible overhead kick as Tottenham cruised to the last 16 of the Europa League with an 8-1 aggregate scoreline against Wolfsberger (February 24). Speaking after the game, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was keen to highlight the excellent overall performance of Alli, who had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 win, rather than focus on the midfielder's special strike alone.