Jose Mourinho’s record during his managerial career to date

Jose Mourinho has won many trophies during his managerial career but could not deliver one during his 17-month reign at Tottenham.
By NewsChain Sport
12:16pm, Mon 19 Apr 2021
Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham boss after a disappointing season.

The Portuguese was brought in to turn Spurs into trophy winners but has been removed days before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City and with the north London outfit lying seventh in the Premier League.

Here is a club-by-club record of the Portuguese’s managerial career to date.

Benfica (September 20, 2000 to December 5, 2000)

Played: 11Won: 6Drew: 3Lost: 2Win percentage: 54.55Trophies: None

Uniao De Leiria (July 2001 to January 23, 2002)

Played: 20Won: 9Drew: 7Lost: 4Win percentage: 45.00Trophies: None

Porto (January 23, 2002 to May 26, 2004)

Played: 127Won: 91Drew: 21Lost: 15Win percentage: 71.65Trophies: Primeira Liga (2003, 2004); Portuguese Cup (2003); UEFA Cup (2003); Champions League (2004).

Chelsea (first spell: June 2, 2004 to September 20, 2007)

Played: 185Won: 124Drew: 40Lost: 21Win percentage: 67.03Trophies: Premier League (2005, 2006); League Cup (2005, 2007); FA Cup (2007).

Inter Milan (June 2, 2008 to May 28, 2010)

Played: 108Won: 67Drew: 26Lost: 15Win percentage: 62.04Trophies: Serie A (2009, 2010); Italian Cup (2010); Champions League (2010)

Real Madrid (May 31, 2010 to June 1, 2013)

Played: 178Won: 128Drew: 28Lost: 22Win percentage: 71.91Trophies: Primera Division (2012); Copa del Rey (2011).

Chelsea (second spell: June 3, 2013 to December 17, 2015)

Played: 136Won: 80Drew: 28Lost: 28Win percentage: 58.82Trophies: Premier League (2015); League Cup (2015).

Manchester United (May 27, 2016 to December 18, 2018)

Played: 144Won: 84Drew: 31Lost: 29Win percentage: 58.33Trophies: EFL Cup (2017); Europa League (2017)

Tottenham (November 20, 2019 to April 19, 2021)

Played: 86Won: 44Drew: 19Lost: 23Win percentage: 51.16Trophies: None.

