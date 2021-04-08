Josef Bursik joins Peterborough on loan from Stoke
Peterborough have signed goalkeeper Josef Bursik on an emergency loan from Stoke after learning regular number one Christy Pym has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
Pym sustained a muscle injury in Monday’s draw with Sunderland and Posh have been able to look elsewhere due to the inexperience of his understudies, Dan Gyollai and Will Blackmore.
The 20-year-old Bursik has made 15 appearances for the Potters this season and has also had previous experience in League One through loan spells with Accrington Stanley and Doncaster.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “We had to think fast – we have a list of keepers in case of something like this happening and he was the one that we wanted.
“It is a good signing to make at such short notice. He has good experience in League One, he was with Doncaster Rovers until he was recalled and has gone on to play 15 games for Stoke in the Championship this season.”