Josh Andrews misses out through injury as Rochdale host Crawley

Robbie Stockdale’s Rochdale side host Crawley (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:47am, Fri 08 Oct 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rochdale will be without Josh Andrews for their clash against Crawley.

The forward, who is on loan from Birmingham, sustained a hamstring injury and will be missing for a minimum of four weeks.

Other than Andrews, Dale manager Robbie Stockdale has a full squad to choose from.

Rochdale will be aiming to put their midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Port Vale behind them.

Ludwig Francillette is a doubt for Crawley when they travel to the north-west.

The defender took a blow to the head in the Reds’ game against Tranmere and was taken off in the 15th minute.

Left-back Nick Tsaroulla is expected to line-up after winning the Fans’ League Two Player of the Month Award.

New signing Kaan Kevser-Junior could also feature after playing five minutes from the bench in their midweek Papa John’s Trophy game.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA