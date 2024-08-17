17 August 2024

Josh Barrett’s early goal proves decisive as Aldershot win at Halifax

By NewsChain Sport
17 August 2024

Josh Barrett’s third-minute strike was enough for Aldershot to seal a 1-0 win at Halifax in the National League.

Barrett curled Theo Widdrington’s backheel into the net in the opening moments to hand the visitors the advantage.

Andrew Oluwabori had the opportunity to haul Halifax level on the stroke of half-time but his close-range header went wide.

The home side pushed for an equaliser in the second period, but Aldershot held firm to take their first win of the new season.

