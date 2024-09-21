Josh Brownhill strikes at the death to delight Burnley and deny Portsmouth

Josh Brownhill fired Burnley to a last-gasp 2-1 victory against winless Portsmouth to put Scott Parker’s side third in the Championship.

The Clarets had to come from behind after Callum Lang gave Pompey the lead towards the end of the first half and had Jeremy Sarmiento to thank for levelling matters just after the hour.

But with the match heading for a frustrating draw and four of the eight minutes of stoppage time on the clock, the Burnley skipper fired a low shot home from the edge of the area to electrify Turf Moor.

Just a week after beating Leeds at Elland Road, the Clarets had to fight hard for the three points against John Mousinho’s side who are now without a win in six games this season.

If Parker had hoped that momentum would carry into this contest he was to be disappointed with Burnley struggling for any fluency, attacking threat and without a shot on target until after the half-hour mark.

And it was the visitors who first went close when Connor Ogilvie struck a post with a header in the 28th minute before then taking the lead.

Parker will have been livid with how simple the goal was and how many chances Burnley had to intervene, Josh Murphy feeding Paddy Lane who in turn fired a pass across the six-yard area which was met at the far post by Lang.

Things did not improve markedly at the start of the second period and it was no surprise Parker elected to shake things up on the hour mark, bringing Brighton loan signing Sarmiento and Zian Flemming into the fray.

It proved an inspired switch with the former pulling the Clarets level with his first involvement, making room for himself on the left side of the area and firing a curling shot inside the far post.

Flemming very nearly made it two from two four minutes later, exchanging a give and go with the lively Luca Koleosho only to see his shot on the angle smothered by Will Norris.

Burnley looked energised and Portsmouth deflated, the visitors trying to run the clock down with a succession of time-wasting, slow set-plays and substitutions.

It was to prove crucial as referee David Webb saw fit to add eight minutes as a result and Brownhill did the rest.