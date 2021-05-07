Josh Coulson to leave Leyton Orient at end of season
Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.
The former Cambridge centre-back joined the London outfit in the summer of 2017, initially on loan before it was made permanent six months later.
He helped the O’s win the Vanarama National League title and consolidate in Sky Bet League Two, despite the shock death of former manager Justin Edinburgh, during his time at Orient.
“I just want to thank everyone who has played a part in my last four seasons at the club,” Coulson said on Twitter.
“The last two seasons haven’t been what I wanted, but that 2018-19 season will live with me forever. I’ve made some amazing friendships at this club that I will cherish.
“Thank you to those fans that supported me and the team through thick and thin. Now looking forward to a new challenge.”