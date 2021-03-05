Josh Dasilva sidelined with hip injury as Brentford face Rotherham

A hip injury will see Josh Dasilva missing for Brentford until after the international break.
By NewsChain Sport
12:53pm, Fri 05 Mar 2021
Brentford will be without Josh Dasilva for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship visit of Rotherham.

The Bees midfielder is struggling with a hip injury but will not require surgery and manager Thomas Frank expects him back after the international break.

A 1-0 home defeat to Norwich last time out means Brentford have lost four of their last six games.

Rico Henry is also absent with a hamstring injury while the likes of Emiliano Marcondes and Tariqe Fosu-Henry will be pushing for starts.

Rotherham will have Michael Smith available after his red card against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek was rescinded.

Defender Michael Ihiekwe returns to the squad after serving a two-game ban.

Fellow centre-half Richard Wood misses out, though, as he is self-isolating.

Clark Robertson, Jamie Lindsay (both hamstring), Joe Mattock (ankle) and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) are out.

