Josh Davison makes Forest Green loan move
11:29am, Tue 19 Jan 2021
Forest Green have signed striker Josh Davison on loan from Charlton for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old joined the Addicks’ academy in 2019 and has made 12 appearances for the club.
Davison spent the first half of the season at National League side Woking, scoring four goals.
Rovers’ director of football Richard Hughes told the club’s website: “We’re really happy that Josh has joined us. He is a player we have tracked for a while and he has gained good experience with Charlton and Woking this season.
“He is an honest forward player with energy and power who shows a desire to compete and press from the front. We think he can add to our existing group of attacking players over the second half of the season.”