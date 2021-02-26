Josh Doig happy to give Hibernian more protection after signing new deal

In-demand Josh Doig reckons his new long-term deal gives Hibernian piece of mind that he will not be lured away on the cheap.

The 18-year-old academy recruit has been a major hit since breaking into Jack Ross’ team earlier this season, already attracted admiring glances from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Now Hibs have acted quickly to make sure the £1million-rated left-back is tied down on a fresh contract that runs to the summer of 2025.

And Doig – who still had more than two years left on his previous deal – was happy to give the club the extra reassurance following boss Ross’ show of faith this season.

The Scotland Under-18 international – who has made 24 appearances since being given his debut back in August – said: “I’m clueless about all that valuation stuff – maths was never my strongest subject.

“But I think this new deal does give a bit of security to both me and the club.

“I was already signed to 2023 under my previous contract and this is now just a new, better one.

“I’m still shocked to have played as many games as I have so now I need to build on that.

“What’s for me, won’t go by me. There’s always a lot of talk about moves but I try not to look at any of that.

“I’m playing football at Hibs and I’m enjoying every minute of it. I couldn’t be happier. I want to play as many games as I can. I’m only 18 and I’ve played a decent amount this season so it’s a good start.

“But it’s all about pushing forward now.”

Signing his new deal capped off a dream week for Doig, who netted his first senior goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Hamilton.

And Ross insists it is only right the player was given a proper grown-up contract following his impressive displays.

“There were a couple of parts to it,” he said. “Firstly it was to give ourselves protection. By putting him on a longer contract it gives you (security) from any potential suitors in the future.

“Also because Josh’s progression into the first team has been quick and his previous contract reflected him being a development player, I think it’s also incumbent on a club that they reward players for where they stand at the club.

“Josh is a first-team player on merit and I think he will continue to be that. It’s important we recognised that as well.”

Doig has already drawn comparisons to Scotland’s left-back duo Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney.

And Ross can see the similarities.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Easter Road clash with Motherwell on Saturday, he added: “We run away with ourselves very quickly when young players make a big impression.

“But Josh undoubtedly has a mindset and temperament, allied to really modern attributes as a full-back, that will enable him to have a really good career.

“There are parts of his game that he needs to improve upon but I think he can improve them, which is key.

“If he can get to the levels of the guys mentioned that would be outstanding but it’s not a pipe dream for him to have that sort of ambition.”