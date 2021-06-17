Josh Ginnelly keen to repay Robbie Neilson after joining Hearts on two-year deal

Josh Ginnelly aims to repay boss Robbie Neilson after signing a two-year deal with Hearts

The 24-year-old winger had a loan spell in Gorgie last season and returns to Tynecastle following the expiration of his contract at Preston North End.

Ginnelly was also impressed by the positivity towards him by Jambos fans and he told Hearts TV: “The relationship with the manager was a deciding factor in me staying.

“Since the day I walked in here he’s filled me with confidence and let me play with my freedom and that’s when I’m at my best.

“I was quite unlucky last season (with injuries) as we all know but I think that confidence he’s shown in me, all I can do is repay him with good performances and goals.

“Here is where I wanted to be. It was pretty simple, really. People in the club were saying that the fans really wanted me to sign and I’ve seen it myself.

“I’ve honestly been bombarded with positive messages since the day I signed here last year. I can’t wait to hopefully return the favour.

“I haven’t even seen the fans in yet but I can already tell what they’re about and how much they care for the club.

“When you’re a player and your abilities are appreciated, it’s massive and it makes you want to repay them with good performances and working hard.”

Ginnelly scored four goals in 10 appearances last season and Neilson is hoping he can hit the ground running.

Neilson said: “I’m delighted to get Josh in permanently.

“He’s an explosive player, capable of providing a spark that can swing games in your favour.

“We saw glimpses of how good he was last season and now, with a full pre-season under his belt, he will hopefully go on to be a very important player for us.”