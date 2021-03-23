Josh Hancock bags brace as Altrincham see off lowly King’s Lynn

A football rests on the roof of a net
A football rests on the roof of a net (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:16pm, Tue 23 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Josh Hancock netted a brace as Altrincham claimed a comfortable 3-0 National League victory over struggling King’s Lynn at the J Davidson Stadium.

The hosts took the lead through Hancock’s header in the 14th minute, moments after their crossbar had been struck by a Simeon Jackson shot.

Early in the second half, Jackson then once again sent an effort against the bar with Hancock netting soon after, this time via a deflected free-kick.

That was in the 57th minute, and – two minutes later – James Hardy added Altrincham’s third with a cool finish.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Altrincham

PA