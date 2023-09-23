23 September 2023

Josh Hawkes brace helps Tranmere to first win under Nigel Adkins over Accrington

By NewsChain Sport
23 September 2023

Nigel Adkins got his first win in interim charge of Tranmere with a 2-0 victory against 10-men Accrington.

Josh Hawkes’s penalty gave Tranmere the advantage before Stanley’s Jay Rich-Baghuelou received a straight red card for a poor tackle on the goalscorer, whose second after half-time ensured victory.

Following early pressure, the home side won a penalty after Rosaire Longelo’s 12th-minute handball and Hawkes converted to put Tranmere ahead.

Regan Hendry’s free-kick almost crept in to double Tranmere’s lead as Baghuelou received his marching orders from referee Sam Purkiss three minutes before half-time after a poor challenge on Hawkes.

Hendry volleyed off-target for Tranmere before the break, but Hawkes doubled the advantage not long after half-time with a low shot beyond substitute goalkeeper Jack McIntyre, who replaced injured Toby Savin.

Luke McGee parried Tommy Leigh’s curling effort as Stanley sought a comeback, while McIntyre showed good reflexes to divert Hawkes’s drive over and deny him his hat-trick.

McGee stopped Stanley substitute Jack Nolan before McIntyre tipped over Tom Davies’ flick as full-time approached.

