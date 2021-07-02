Josh Knight leaves Leicester to sign three-year deal at Peterborough
14:27pm, Fri 02 Jul 2021
Peterborough have announced the signing of Josh Knight from Leicester for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old has signed a three-year deal and made 37 appearances on loan at Wycombe in the Sky Bet Championship last campaign.
Knight has previously had two spells on loan at the Weston Homes Stadium, featuring on 34 occasions.
Speaking to the Posh website, manager Darren Ferguson said: “He ticks every box and the most pleasing thing for us, is that it is a permanent deal.
“The boy is delighted to be back, the lads are also delighted he is back I have to say and another bonus is that he already knows how I want to play.”