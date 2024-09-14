Josh Koroma bags brace as Huddersfield fire four past Bolton
Josh Koroma scored twice as Huddersfield returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-0 League One victory at confidence-shot Bolton.
Ben Wiles and Antony Evans also netted as the Terriers recorded a fourth-successive win over their hosts for the first time.
Koroma put Michael Duff’s side into a 44th-minute lead with a close-range header from Callum Marshall’s superb cross.
Nathan Baxter prevented Town doubling their advantage with a point-blank save from Evans’ 51st-minute header.
But eight minutes later, Duff’s side, who were without a win in their previous three league and cup games, made it 2-0.
Koroma was fouled by defender Chris Forino and picked himself up to beat Baxter from the penalty spot for his fourth goal of the campaign.
Bolton’s misery was not over. A third-straight league defeat and third home game without a goal was confirmed when Wiles curled in a leftfooted shot after 68 minutes.
Baxter’s blunder, passing the ball straight to Evans, gifted Huddersfield a fourth and final goal, nine minutes from time as the visitors moved up to third.
