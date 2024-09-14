14 September 2024

Josh Koroma bags brace as Huddersfield fire four past Bolton

By NewsChain Sport
14 September 2024

Josh Koroma scored twice as Huddersfield returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-0 League One victory at confidence-shot Bolton.

Ben Wiles and Antony Evans also netted as the Terriers recorded a fourth-successive win over their hosts for the first time.

Koroma put Michael Duff’s side into a 44th-minute lead with a close-range header from Callum Marshall’s superb cross.

Nathan Baxter prevented Town doubling their advantage with a point-blank save from Evans’ 51st-minute header.

But eight minutes later, Duff’s side, who were without a win in their previous three league and cup games, made it 2-0.

Koroma was fouled by defender Chris Forino and picked himself up to beat Baxter from the penalty spot for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Bolton’s misery was not over. A third-straight league defeat and third home game without a goal was confirmed when Wiles curled in a leftfooted shot after 68 minutes.

Baxter’s blunder, passing the ball straight to Evans, gifted Huddersfield a fourth and final goal, nine minutes from time as the visitors moved up to third.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Donald Trump rules out further debates against Kamala Harris

news

Mother who flew to Ibiza while son, 12, in court, ordered to pay compensation

news

Harris makes forceful case against Trump on abortion, economy and democracy

news