Josh Laurent deals blow to Blackburn promotion bid as Reading grab vital win

Blackburn’s Sky Bet Championship play-off hopes suffered a setback after they lost 1-0 at relegation-threatened Reading.

Rovers were on the back foot for most of the first half and were indebted to goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for a series of fine saves.

Although Blackburn improved after the break, Reading broke the deadlock in the 78th minute – securing a much-needed victory – with a superb 25-yard drive from Josh Laurent.

Blackburn’s poor recent run of only one win in nine matches – and just one goal scored – had come to an end when they defeated Derby 3-1 at Ewood Park on Tuesday.

Reading had sat only two points from safety but were buoyed by the 2-0 loss of relegation rivals Barnsley at Sheffield United and the 1-1 draw of fellow strugglers Derby with Coventry in the earlier kick-offs.

Interim manager Paul Ince, who replaced the departed Veljko Paunovic last month, saw his side halt a sequence of three successive defeats under his guidance with a gritty 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Rovers, who dropped from fourth to fifth place after Sheffield United’s victory, started sluggishly in the Berkshire sunshine.

Promising forward moves often broke down on the edge of the home area, with striker Sam Gallagher isolated up front and lacking service.

Searching low crosses from Reda Khadra and Ryan Giles did cause problems but no team-mates were on hand to provide what would have been close-range finishes.

It was Reading, though, who created the first chance, when Tom McIntyre crossed from the left flank.

Tom Ince controlled the ball well but his resultant effort was too close to Kaminski, who made a smothering save.

Kaminski was soon in action again, first tipping over an angled drive from Andy Yiadom and then keeping out Lucas Joao’s goalbound downward header.

Rovers were becoming increasingly pegged back, with Kaminski forced to come to the rescue again just before the break when he touched over a powerful attempt from Laurent.

Blackburn regained some form of control at the start of the second half, with Tyrhys Dolan and Gallagher both off target with ambitious snapshots.

Reading replied through defender McIntyre, whose low effort from the edge of the Rovers area was pushed away by the agile Kaminski.

But Rovers responded swiftly, with home keeper Orjan Nyland having to react smartly to turn over a fierce drive from John Buckley.

Full back Darragh Lenihan then nodded a good opportunity straight at Nyland.

Reading hit back and went in front 12 minutes from time, when Laurent picked up a loose ball and curled home an exquisite effort past Kaminski.

Try as they did towards the end, Rovers were unable to find the equaliser.