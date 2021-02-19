Josh Laurent to return from injury as Reading take on Middlesbrough

Josh Laurent is available for Reading
By NewsChain Sport
13:07pm, Fri 19 Feb 2021
Manager Veljko Paunovic is set to welcome back Josh Laurent for Reading’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Middlesbrough.

The midfielder was rested for Reading’s 2-0 win at Bristol City on Tuesday after picking up a knock, but he is set to feature this weekend.

George Puscas and Liam Moore will both be pushing for a place in Paunovic’s line-up after returning to the bench in midweek.

Yakou Meite (groin), John Swift (hamstring) and Felipe Araruna (knee) are sidelined.

Paddy McNair will be available for Middlesbrough after his midweek red card was overturned.

McNair was sent off in the 81st minute of Boro’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield on Tuesday for a challenge on Terriers midfielder Juninho Bacuna.

On-loan Everton forward Yannick Bolasie is expected to be absent with a hamstring issue.

However, defender Dael Fry could be back in action after missing the last three matches with a calf injury.

