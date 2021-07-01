Josh Martin joins MK Dons on season-long loan from Norwich
15:28pm, Thu 01 Jul 2021
MK Dons have announced the signing of Josh Martin on a season-long loan deal from Norwich.
The 19-year-old made nine appearances for the Canaries last season as they earned promotion to the Premier League.
The winger becomes the third player to walk through the door at Stadium MK this summer.
Martin told the club’s website: “This is a great club and it’s close to home for me, so I can’t wait to get started.
“The style of play here is something that I’m used to and suits me really well, and the stadium is amazing.”