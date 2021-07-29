Josh McEachran signs new deal with MK Dons

MK Dons midfielder Josh McEachran has signed a new contract with the club.

The 28-year-old joined the Dons in January on a short-term deal but that agreement expired last month.

He has now extended his stay at Stadium MK and manager Russell Martin told the club website: “We’re really pleased to be able to keep Josh.

“We all know how good he is from what he was able to do last year – he is a fantastic footballer who was getting better and better every week.

“We will have to get him back into a top physical condition over the next few weeks before he’ll be able to add to us on the pitch. Once he’s back, I’ve no doubt that he’ll give us that control and confidence in the middle of the pitch.”

The Dons later announced the signing of Tottenham striker Troy Parrott on a season-long loan.

The Republic of Ireland international spent had loan spells at Millwall and Ipswich last season while he has played twice for Spurs’ first team.

He said: “I’m really happy to be here. The way that the team plays suits me and the way that I want to play – I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“Russ has wanted me to come here previously but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened. He’s made it known that he wants me, which is a good feeling to have. I’m just happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get going.”