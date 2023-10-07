Josh Rees earns Dagenham point at Oldham
Oldham were held by Dagenham at Boundary Park in their third straight National League game to finish 1-1.
James Norwood put the Latics ahead after four minutes from Josh Lundstram’s cross.
Goalkeeper Matthew Hudson made a fine save from Josh Rees after 25 minutes to keep the Latics ahead.
But Dagenham levelled 16 minutes from time when Rees superbly headed in Charley Kendall’s centre.
