07 October 2023

Josh Rees earns Dagenham point at Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
07 October 2023

Oldham were held by Dagenham at Boundary Park in their third straight National League game to finish 1-1.

James Norwood put the Latics ahead after four minutes from Josh Lundstram’s cross.

Goalkeeper Matthew Hudson made a fine save from Josh Rees after 25 minutes to keep the Latics ahead.

But Dagenham levelled 16 minutes from time when Rees superbly headed in Charley Kendall’s centre.

