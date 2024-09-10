10 September 2024

Josh Rees on target as Dagenham inflict third successive defeat on Sutton

By NewsChain Sport
10 September 2024

Dagenham claimed their first win since the opening day of the Vanarama National League season as they beat Sutton 3-0 at Victoria Road.

The home side took the lead in the 15th minute when Josh Rees tapped in after Trent Rendall squared the ball to him having beaten the offside trap.

Antigua and Barbuda international Dion Pereira added a second four minutes after the break from the penalty spot following a handball.

Pereira made sure of the points a minute from time, producing a fine finish after being played in one-on-one by Junior Morias.

Lewis Simper had the best chance for Sutton, who suffered a third successive loss and are now winless in five.

