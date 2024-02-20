20 February 2024

Josh Rees returns to haunt ex-club Bromley with late equaliser in Dagenham draw

By NewsChain Sport
20 February 2024

Josh Rees returned to haunt his former club as he scored a last-minute equaliser to give Dagenham a 2-2 draw at National League promotion hopefuls Bromley.

Bes Topalloj broke the deadlock after 43 minutes and Michael Cheek doubled the home side’s lead in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage-time.

However, Sam Ling pulled one back for the visitors with 20 minutes remaining and Rees – who enjoyed two stints at the Ravens in 2017/18 and 2019/20 – slammed home a dramatic equaliser after a goalmouth scramble.

The draw leaves second-placed Bromley 19 points behind runaway leaders Chesterfield, with the Daggers still 11th.

