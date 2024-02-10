10 February 2024

Josh Rees scores second-half hat-trick as seven-goal Dagenham defeat Oxford City

By NewsChain Sport
10 February 2024

Josh Rees plundered a second-half hat-trick as Dagenham crushed National League basement-boys Oxford City 7-1.

Rees had already gone close when Ryan Hill ran on to Inih Effiong’s pull-back and blasted the ball past goalkeeper Marcin Brzozowski to give the home side a fifth-minute lead.

Daggers had to wait until nine minutes before the break to extend their advantage when Frank Vincent found the top corner with a stunning strike, and Effiong matched his accuracy with a curled stoppage-time effort to send them in at the break, 3-0 to the good.

Effiong doubled his tally within 40 seconds of the restart with his 14th goal of the season and although Jacob Roddy swiftly reduced the deficit, Rees made it 5-1 with just five minutes of the second half played.

Rees helped himself to an acrobatic second and completed his treble with eight minutes remaining to round off a fine afternoon as Dagenham moved up four places to 11th.

