26 June 2023

Josh Reid leaves Coventry to rejoin Ross County on three-year contract

By NewsChain Sport
26 June 2023

Ross County have secured the return of left-back Josh Reid on a three-year contract.

Reid left County for Coventry in January 2021 after playing 24 times for the Dingwall side’s first team.

But the 21-year-old only made two appearances in England, one for the Sky Blues in the League Cup and one on loan with Stevenage.

Manager Malky Mackay told County’s website: “I am delighted to see Josh return to the club, he knows the club and area very well and is a player who has had recent international experience with the Scotland Under-21s.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nicola Bulley ‘could have started drowning within seconds of entering river’

news

Man in 40s dies at Glastonbury Festival after ‘medical incident’ at 4am

news

Cooler with cloudy spells in London, Monday June 26

news