Josh Scowen returns to Wycombe
11:42am, Tue 29 Jun 2021
Wycombe have announced the signing of Josh Scowen on a two-year deal.
The 28-year-old returns to the club on a free transfer after coming through the academy at Adams Park.
The midfielder helped Sunderland finish in the play-offs before his contract came to an end.
Manager Gareth Ainsworth told Wycombe’s official website: “Josh is a player with real Championship pedigree and that’s exactly what we’re looking for here, so I’m delighted to bring him back.
“Wycombe fans will remember Josh as being a real battler in midfield, someone who can win the ball and make things happen for us going forward.”