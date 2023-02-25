25 February 2023

Josh Shonibare’s second-half goal earns Maidstone home draw with Gateshead

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2023

Josh Shonibare’s header early in the second half earned Maidstone a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama National League clash with Gateshead.

The on-loan Derby midfielder turned in a Jerome Binnom-Williams cross at the back post on 48 minutes to cancel out George Fowler’s early own goal.

Fowler had headed into his own net after 18 minutes.

Maidstone had also gone close as Sha’mar Lawson and James Alabi hit the woodwork, with the latter having another effort cleared off the line.

